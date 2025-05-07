What's up, drivers!
New 2.25.2 PTR update is already here!
What's new:
- New car added: Loki F9;
- New Slide Performance bodykit for the Hunter car;
-New main menu music;
- New stickers: 101 in total!
Full list of changes:
Cars
- Fixed missing Cobra S exhaust on DLC bodykit
Dynostand
- Downforce behaviour corrected when changing the drive train on racing setup;
Maps
- Completion time increased for Clipping B configuration on Springstone map;
Gameplay
- Fixed first-person view camera spinning when using the radial menu;
- Fixed radial menu activating while using chat.
To test PTR 2.25.2, right-click on CarX Drift Racing Online in your Steam library, select "Properties" from the menu, then go to the "Betas" tab, and in the drop-down list at the top right, find the "PTR 2.25.2 - Public test pre-release 2.25.2" option.
Changed depots in ptr_2.25.2_moddable branch