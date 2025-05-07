This build has not been seen in a public branch.

What's up, drivers!

New 2.25.2 PTR update is already here!

What's new:

New car added: Loki F9;

New Slide Performance bodykit for the Hunter car;

-New main menu music; New stickers: 101 in total!

Full list of changes:

Cars

Fixed missing Cobra S exhaust on DLC bodykit

Dynostand

Downforce behaviour corrected when changing the drive train on racing setup;

Maps

Completion time increased for Clipping B configuration on Springstone map;

Gameplay

Fixed first-person view camera spinning when using the radial menu;

Fixed radial menu activating while using chat.

To test PTR 2.25.2, right-click on CarX Drift Racing Online in your Steam library, select "Properties" from the menu, then go to the "Betas" tab, and in the drop-down list at the top right, find the "PTR 2.25.2 - Public test pre-release 2.25.2" option.