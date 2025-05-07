 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18375631 Edited 7 May 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
What's up, drivers!
New 2.25.2 PTR update is already here!

What's new:

  • New car added: Loki F9;
  • New Slide Performance bodykit for the Hunter car;
    -New main menu music;
  • New stickers: 101 in total!

Full list of changes:

Cars

  • Fixed missing Cobra S exhaust on DLC bodykit

Dynostand

  • Downforce behaviour corrected when changing the drive train on racing setup;

Maps

  • Completion time increased for Clipping B configuration on Springstone map;

Gameplay

  • Fixed first-person view camera spinning when using the radial menu;
  • Fixed radial menu activating while using chat.

To test PTR 2.25.2, right-click on CarX Drift Racing Online in your Steam library, select "Properties" from the menu, then go to the "Betas" tab, and in the drop-down list at the top right, find the "PTR 2.25.2 - Public test pre-release 2.25.2" option.

