Slightly reduced the volume of Forge and Blacksmith sound effects

Reduced conductivity of the level 1 Radio Tower to 15% (from 50%) and level 2 to 50% (from 80%)

Added fade in/out animation to the stamp info card when hovering over stamps

Leaderboard scores are now submitted every time the game saves

When no knife fighters are assigned to a wall being attacked by zombies, warnings now only appear if there are no guards or snipers

Added battery Motorhome part to replace second wheel part

Switched some input shortcuts to perform their action on release, rather than on press, to be consistent with other shortcuts

The game now pauses when a gamepad is disconnected