8 May 2025 Build 18375605 Edited 8 May 2025 – 08:26:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes

  • Slightly reduced the volume of Forge and Blacksmith sound effects

  • Reduced conductivity of the level 1 Radio Tower to 15% (from 50%) and level 2 to 50% (from 80%)

  • Added fade in/out animation to the stamp info card when hovering over stamps

  • Leaderboard scores are now submitted every time the game saves

  • When no knife fighters are assigned to a wall being attacked by zombies, warnings now only appear if there are no guards or snipers

  • Added battery Motorhome part to replace second wheel part

  • Switched some input shortcuts to perform their action on release, rather than on press, to be consistent with other shortcuts

  • The game now pauses when a gamepad is disconnected

  • The game now pauses when the Steam overlay is activated

Fixes

  • Fixed inability of snipers to shoot a zombie when another sniper has been unassigned or dies while targeting that zombie

  • Fixed incorrect animation in the stamp completion screen where lower difficulty stickers replaced higher difficulty ones

  • Fixed stamp completion screen still occasionally appearing even when there are no new completed stamps

  • Fixed rare case where the high-level trader would appear with an empty slot

  • Level 3 Forge is no longer mysteriously silent

  • Prevented interaction with different menu tabs during the defence menu tutorial tip

  • Removed the occasional ability to close the defence menu during the defence menu tutorial tip

  • Fixed starvation notifications not stacking

  • Fixed cases where the tutorial could get stuck due to scrolling in some menus

  • Removed the level 3 Forge light due to rare crash

  • Fixed save migration from version 2.0

  • Fixed inconsistent gamepad navigation in the save slots panel in the main menu

  • Fixed issues with fast forward behaviour on gamepad when using hold-down mode

  • The correct score is now always submitted to the leaderboards upon repairing the caravan

  • Fixed rare case of stamp info card getting stuck open on gamepad

  • Right-click can no longer be used to press UI buttons

