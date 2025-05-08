Changes
Slightly reduced the volume of Forge and Blacksmith sound effects
Reduced conductivity of the level 1 Radio Tower to 15% (from 50%) and level 2 to 50% (from 80%)
Added fade in/out animation to the stamp info card when hovering over stamps
Leaderboard scores are now submitted every time the game saves
When no knife fighters are assigned to a wall being attacked by zombies, warnings now only appear if there are no guards or snipers
Added battery Motorhome part to replace second wheel part
Switched some input shortcuts to perform their action on release, rather than on press, to be consistent with other shortcuts
The game now pauses when a gamepad is disconnected
The game now pauses when the Steam overlay is activated
Fixes
Fixed inability of snipers to shoot a zombie when another sniper has been unassigned or dies while targeting that zombie
Fixed incorrect animation in the stamp completion screen where lower difficulty stickers replaced higher difficulty ones
Fixed stamp completion screen still occasionally appearing even when there are no new completed stamps
Fixed rare case where the high-level trader would appear with an empty slot
Level 3 Forge is no longer mysteriously silent
Prevented interaction with different menu tabs during the defence menu tutorial tip
Removed the occasional ability to close the defence menu during the defence menu tutorial tip
Fixed starvation notifications not stacking
Fixed cases where the tutorial could get stuck due to scrolling in some menus
Removed the level 3 Forge light due to rare crash
Fixed save migration from version 2.0
Fixed inconsistent gamepad navigation in the save slots panel in the main menu
Fixed issues with fast forward behaviour on gamepad when using hold-down mode
The correct score is now always submitted to the leaderboards upon repairing the caravan
Fixed rare case of stamp info card getting stuck open on gamepad
Right-click can no longer be used to press UI buttons
