- Players now stay connected after finishing a local multiplayer event.
- Fixed connecting with a controller in the local multiplayer player select screen.
- Fixed the player controls when multiple controllers were connected during local multiplayer.
- Fixed a game crash when playing a 4 player splitscreen match.
- Removed the rank title in the leaderboard of local multiplayer game over screen.
- Added a progress indicator so you can track how far you are away from the finish.
- Fixed the Track designer save/load system. You should now be able to create and share tracks again.
- Added share track buttons to the track designer UI.
Playtest Update 1.12:
