7 May 2025 Build 18375584 Edited 7 May 2025 – 15:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Players now stay connected after finishing a local multiplayer event.
  • Fixed connecting with a controller in the local multiplayer player select screen.
  • Fixed the player controls when multiple controllers were connected during local multiplayer.
  • Fixed a game crash when playing a 4 player splitscreen match.
  • Removed the rank title in the leaderboard of local multiplayer game over screen.
  • Added a progress indicator so you can track how far you are away from the finish.
  • Fixed the Track designer save/load system. You should now be able to create and share tracks again.
  • Added share track buttons to the track designer UI.

