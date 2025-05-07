 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18375576 Edited 7 May 2025 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Guardians and Bosses!

In this update, we’re introducing a new feature: the Quick Cast option!
If you're already familiar with boss skill ranges, Quick Cast allows you to instantly cast a skill in the position of your mouse with a single key press.
We've also completely reworked Grizzly's [Frenzy] ability, which previously had very low popularity.

We’re currently focusing development efforts on the highly requested Guardian AI.
Progress is going well, and we’re hoping to introduce it in the next update.

🌟 New Features & Improvements

  • Boss Quick Cast: Added an option for instantly casting skills in the direction of the mouse upon pressing a shortcut key.

⚖ Balance Changes

Foxley

  • Max HP increased: 14,000 → 14,500

Grizzly

  • [Frenzy] perk rework: Move speed based on HP → Can move while using basic attacks (speed: 20% / 50% / 100%)

🛠 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where stun effects wouldn’t apply if a Guardian was hit at the end of their attack animation.

  • Fixed an issue where players could resize the window in windowed mode.

💡 Feedback is always welcome!
Join our 5-Minute Raid Discord server to find teammates or ask any questions you may have!

Happy raiding!

📌 Discord Server Link:
https://discord.gg/MgnGHPtz4F

