Hello, Guardians and Bosses!

In this update, we’re introducing a new feature: the Quick Cast option!

If you're already familiar with boss skill ranges, Quick Cast allows you to instantly cast a skill in the position of your mouse with a single key press.

We've also completely reworked Grizzly's [Frenzy] ability, which previously had very low popularity.

We’re currently focusing development efforts on the highly requested Guardian AI.

Progress is going well, and we’re hoping to introduce it in the next update.

🌟 New Features & Improvements

Boss Quick Cast: Added an option for instantly casting skills in the direction of the mouse upon pressing a shortcut key.

⚖ Balance Changes

Foxley

Max HP increased: 14,000 → 14,500

Grizzly

[Frenzy] perk rework: Move speed based on HP → Can move while using basic attacks (speed: 20% / 50% / 100%)

🛠 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where stun effects wouldn’t apply if a Guardian was hit at the end of their attack animation.

Fixed an issue where players could resize the window in windowed mode.

💡 Feedback is always welcome!

Join our 5-Minute Raid Discord server to find teammates or ask any questions you may have!

Happy raiding!

📌 Discord Server Link:

https://discord.gg/MgnGHPtz4F