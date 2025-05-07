 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18375565 Edited 7 May 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Preservers,

We’ve just rolled out a small patch for Preserve, addressing a few minor bugs and making some adjustments for a smoother experience on Steam Deck.

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2109272
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link