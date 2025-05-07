Hey Preservers,
We’ve just rolled out a small patch for Preserve, addressing a few minor bugs and making some adjustments for a smoother experience on Steam Deck.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hey Preservers,
We’ve just rolled out a small patch for Preserve, addressing a few minor bugs and making some adjustments for a smoother experience on Steam Deck.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update