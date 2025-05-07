[Adjustments]
• Improved narration clarity for better audibility.
• Slightly increased overall screen brightness.
• Refined some text expressions.
[Bug Fixes]
• Fixed numerous wall clipping issues.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
[Adjustments]
• Improved narration clarity for better audibility.
• Slightly increased overall screen brightness.
• Refined some text expressions.
[Bug Fixes]
• Fixed numerous wall clipping issues.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update