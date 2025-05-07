 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18375503 Edited 7 May 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Adjustments]
• Improved narration clarity for better audibility.
• Slightly increased overall screen brightness.
• Refined some text expressions.

[Bug Fixes]
• Fixed numerous wall clipping issues.

