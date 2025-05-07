 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18375474 Edited 7 May 2025 – 14:39:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update:

  • Fixed an error in calculating the cup drop frequency

  • Fixed the possibility of making the energy in the electricity tab going to NAN using the Stick

  • Fixed visibility of some objects

  • Fixed typos

Changed files in this update

Depot 2402711
