Update:
-
Fixed an error in calculating the cup drop frequency
-
Fixed the possibility of making the energy in the electricity tab going to NAN using the Stick
-
Fixed visibility of some objects
-
Fixed typos
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed an error in calculating the cup drop frequency
Fixed the possibility of making the energy in the electricity tab going to NAN using the Stick
Fixed visibility of some objects
Fixed typos
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update