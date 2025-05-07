Hi everyone, in this update we have did some changes and fixes
Changes:
-
Removed the card rotation animation when dragging it onto the battlefield. Due to a visual bug (when playing without battle animations) that was difficult to fix, we have decided to temporarily remove this effect until the bug is resolved
-
Reduced shake camera strength when creature is summoned on the battlefield
-
Reduced shake camera strength when creature perform an attack and deal damage
Fixes:
-
Fixed some missing battle animations skip when this settings is enabled
-
Fixed multi-faction card frame white color when the creature is on the battlefield
-
Fixed level up sound effect
