7 May 2025 Build 18375463 Edited 7 May 2025 – 14:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, in this update we have did some changes and fixes

Changes:

  • Removed the card rotation animation when dragging it onto the battlefield. Due to a visual bug (when playing without battle animations) that was difficult to fix, we have decided to temporarily remove this effect until the bug is resolved

  • Reduced shake camera strength when creature is summoned on the battlefield

  • Reduced shake camera strength when creature perform an attack and deal damage

Fixes:

  • Fixed some missing battle animations skip when this settings is enabled

  • Fixed multi-faction card frame white color when the creature is on the battlefield

  • Fixed level up sound effect

