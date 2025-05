Hello!

Here's the latest update.

■ We’ve improved the UI with an NES or GBC-style theme, and made it more accessible.



■ Deleting a bond no longer costs any resources.

■ NPCs will now appear progressively based on your game progress.

Thank you as always!