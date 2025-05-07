Thanks to the sharp eyes (and bug reports) of our players, another hotfix has just landed at the Academy. This update addresses several issues, improves clarity and adds a touch of extra polish to gameplay and visuals.

Councillor no longer assign identical wills after a quest.

Wills are no longer duplicated in the UI.

Council quest timers are now working properly.

Negotiation quests no longer crash the council.

Quest time displays are now accurate.

Construction-related council quests now verify if the objective was already completed.

Fixed a missing sprite for one bonus of a councillor.

Failed council quests can now be attempted again.

Bonus tooltips now show actual values instead of {0}.

Removed duplicate text in button tooltips.

Fixed selection issues on certain terrain elements.

Arkadiusa Thunderbird ( Red Headmaster ) is now correctly positioned in the selection menu.

Roof issues on the Miner’s Den fixed.

Fixed a bug that blocked the first quests from appearing.

Miners now unassign correctly when they're no longer supposed to work.

Fixed missing/duplicate translations for various indoor/outdoor objects.

Fixed assignment issues for the destruction ghost in Stratamagia.

Darker Stratamagia visuals corrected.

Collision issues fixed for some outdoor decorations.

All building construction costs have been rebalanced.

Golemancy I production increased by 50%.

Golemancy II production increased by 50%, class duration reduced by 35%.

Alchemy III class duration reduced by 50%.

New VFX when the mine is active.

New visuals for the active/inactive state of the mine.

New animation added to the level 2 Alchemy Room.

Improved visuals and level design in the Crystal Rift.

More updates are in the works – keep those reports coming and thank you for supporting Wizdom Academy!

