Thanks to the sharp eyes (and bug reports) of our players, another hotfix has just landed at the Academy. This update addresses several issues, improves clarity and adds a touch of extra polish to gameplay and visuals.
-
Councillor no longer assign identical wills after a quest.
-
Wills are no longer duplicated in the UI.
-
Council quest timers are now working properly.
-
Negotiation quests no longer crash the council.
-
Quest time displays are now accurate.
-
Construction-related council quests now verify if the objective was already completed.
-
Fixed a missing sprite for one bonus of a councillor.
-
Failed council quests can now be attempted again.
-
Bonus tooltips now show actual values instead of {0}.
-
Removed duplicate text in button tooltips.
-
Fixed selection issues on certain terrain elements.
-
Arkadiusa Thunderbird ( Red Headmaster ) is now correctly positioned in the selection menu.
-
Roof issues on the Miner’s Den fixed.
-
Fixed a bug that blocked the first quests from appearing.
-
Miners now unassign correctly when they're no longer supposed to work.
-
Fixed missing/duplicate translations for various indoor/outdoor objects.
-
Fixed assignment issues for the destruction ghost in Stratamagia.
-
Darker Stratamagia visuals corrected.
-
Collision issues fixed for some outdoor decorations.
-
All building construction costs have been rebalanced.
-
Golemancy I production increased by 50%.
-
Golemancy II production increased by 50%, class duration reduced by 35%.
-
Alchemy III class duration reduced by 50%.
-
New VFX when the mine is active.
-
New visuals for the active/inactive state of the mine.
-
New animation added to the level 2 Alchemy Room.
-
Improved visuals and level design in the Crystal Rift.
More updates are in the works – keep those reports coming and thank you for supporting Wizdom Academy!
– Kipwak Studio Team
