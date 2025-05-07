 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18375320 Edited 7 May 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks to the sharp eyes (and bug reports) of our players, another hotfix has just landed at the Academy. This update addresses several issues, improves clarity and adds a touch of extra polish to gameplay and visuals.

  • Councillor no longer assign identical wills after a quest.

  • Wills are no longer duplicated in the UI.

  • Council quest timers are now working properly.

  • Negotiation quests no longer crash the council.

  • Quest time displays are now accurate.

  • Construction-related council quests now verify if the objective was already completed.

  • Fixed a missing sprite for one bonus of a councillor.

  • Failed council quests can now be attempted again.

  • Bonus tooltips now show actual values instead of {0}.

  • Removed duplicate text in button tooltips.

  • Fixed selection issues on certain terrain elements.

  • Arkadiusa Thunderbird ( Red Headmaster ) is now correctly positioned in the selection menu.

  • Roof issues on the Miner’s Den fixed.

  • Fixed a bug that blocked the first quests from appearing.

  • Miners now unassign correctly when they're no longer supposed to work.

  • Fixed missing/duplicate translations for various indoor/outdoor objects.

  • Fixed assignment issues for the destruction ghost in Stratamagia.

  • Darker Stratamagia visuals corrected.

  • Collision issues fixed for some outdoor decorations.

  • All building construction costs have been rebalanced.

  • Golemancy I production increased by 50%.

  • Golemancy II production increased by 50%, class duration reduced by 35%.

  • Alchemy III class duration reduced by 50%.

  • New VFX when the mine is active.

  • New visuals for the active/inactive state of the mine.

  • New animation added to the level 2 Alchemy Room.

  • Improved visuals and level design in the Crystal Rift.

More updates are in the works – keep those reports coming and thank you for supporting Wizdom Academy!

Drop a review on Steam and join our Discord to help us keep the magic alive!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2668000/Wizdom_Academy/

SOCIALS : DISCORD | TWITTER | [FACEBOOK](www.facebook.com/people/Wizdom-Academy/100094656188383/) | INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK

– Kipwak Studio Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2668001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link