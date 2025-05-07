Hey friends!

Her is what we've done with the new build:

Added sound settings - now you can adjust or disable sound effects and music volume in the settings menu New special dice: Blind Dice - deals double damage based on merge value, but targets a random enemy 5 new relics that give a chance to replace your regular master dice with special ones (healing, shield, poison, and others) Updated hero starter sets - now include more dice and relics Added shop refresh button for coins Changed relic prices for better balance Improved event nodes with questions - now always contain all dice types, instead of randomly featuring only one type Updated icons for "New Dice" and "Upgrade Dice" Improved vampire dice description for better clarity Added table reset information in the enemy dice description Removed explosion effects when merging bomb dice

All these changes aim to improve balance, add variety, and eliminate confusion in game mechanics. Thank you for your support and feedback that helps us make the game better!