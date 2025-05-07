2025 Season 2 Patch 5 Release Notes [2024.05.06.01]

This Patch Release contains updates and fixes for the 2025 Season 2 Release.

Simulation

Anti-Cheat

- The “InstallEOSAntiCheat.bat” batch file will now always install/repair the Anti-Cheat system for iRacing, regardless of if it thinks it's already installed.

Race Control

- The Connection Black Flag system has been updated with slightly increased sensitivity, improved accuracy, and slightly reduced spotter messaging frequency.

These changes have been made after collecting and analyzing extensive data from your racing sessions!



Tire Model

- Fixed an issue where tire set limitations of all types were not being scrapped once a Session was declared Wet. This was an issue for both Race Rules restrictions and Tire Set restrictions.

Telemetry

- Removed the leading zero on Safety Ratings in the Session string.

Cars

<Car Class> ARCA Series Class Cars

- iRacing setups have been updated.

<Car Class> NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen Class Cars

- For the damage model, the rear panels have been strengthened slightly.

<Car Class> NASCAR Truck Series Class Trucks

- Fixed an issue where damage to the front-end was causing aero balance to incorrectly shift forward. It now correctly moves rearward.

<Car Class> Supercars Gen 3 Series Class Cars

- Increased the aero balance shift caused by sustaining front-end damage

BMW M2 CSR

- Upshifting has been improved to be a bit smoother.

Tracks

Homestead Miami Speedway

- Fred, Flawless Wheelman, has been retrained to avoid driving straight through the extended wall at pit entry with the pace car.

Fixed an issue where some fans were so loyal that they would remain floating in the sky, even if the grandstands were removed via object details settings.

Mount Washington Auto Road

- Fixed an issue where the “Are You Afraid of The Dark?” Award was not being granted properly.

Road America

- The barn has been updated with a silo and new banner ads.