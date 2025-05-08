Greetings, Commanders!

Today marks the official launch of Break Siege!

This is a train-themed real-time roguelike deck-building game! Just like the name suggests, you’ll be constantly building your own deck as you fight your way through the relentless forces of the Imperial in intense, fast-paced battles. We hope you enjoy the thrill and excitement this game has to offer!

The game now supports Steam Deck, and Mac support will be included in future optimization updates.

If you encounter any issues during gameplay, please feel free to join our official Discord group (https://discord.gg/mzxbyr4seY) and provide feedback. We’ll continue to refine and improve the game based on your suggestions.

Of course, we also welcome everyone to share the play experiences and insights with us in any time!

Lastly, if you enjoy Break Siege, we’d be incredibly grateful if you could leave a review on our Steam page and recommend it to your friends.

Your support and encouragement mean the world to us—thank you for being part of this journey!