Hello, Merchants!

We’re very excited to announce the release of Update #06, another major step forward in our journey to bring Dealer’s Life Legend to its 1.0 Release, merging our ideas and your precious feedback! 🎉

Big things are happening in Pecunia and all the towns are buzzing with activity! Be prepared, because anything can happen: from angry customers storming in, to unexpected opportunities and tricky offers that will test your judgment. Choose wisely and try to get the best outcome from every situation!

Here’s a complete list of the features that you’ll find in this update, which is out today!

💎 Community Feedback: We highlight improvements that are based on community feedback or suggestions. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or Discord server.

New Features

💎 Town Events : we introduced nearly 60 new events that can happen while you’re in town! Just like travel events, town events come with new challenges, exciting opportunities and consequences. Make every decision count!

💎 Overview section in Bank : we made some changes in this building by replacing the “Work In Progress” tab dedicated to investments with the Overview tab, a new section where you can check all your assets and incoming expenses in a single place! What about investments, you ask? Well, we decided that the investment mechanic is too big to be relegated to a mere Bank section, that’s why we added the…

Exchange Hall : if you start a new game you’ll now notice a brand new building (currently closed by the Work In Progress icon) where you will soon be able to manage your investments (or should we say stock trades? 🤑)! Stay tuned for more details soon!

Item Pack: we added 126 new items to the list, from scepters to warhammers and chain mails! We’re now officially at 1000+ total items! 🎉

Quality of Life

Gold and Prestige animations: we added some new nice animations to make Gold and Prestige value changes more visible and clear.

Fixes

💎 Auctions and Arena fights now save the game : we added a save point right after every completed Auction and Arena fight.

Game Seed : we fixed some issues related to the random seed logic not working correctly.

Other minor fixes and improvements.

That’s all for today’s update! It’s been another quite big update, we’re moving full speed ahead on our roadmap!



We’re eager to know if you like all these improvements, so let us know what you think in the comments and join us on Discord where you’ll find us hanging out and answering questions. And if you like the game, please consider writing a review, these can help a lot in spreading the word about Dealer's Life Legend! <3

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment

