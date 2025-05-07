 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18374953 Edited 7 May 2025 – 14:06:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Update #2

  • The bunker's fruit and vegetable crates were visible in the teleporter even though the bunker wasn't unlocked.
  • The bunker's canned goods were visible when clicking on the teleporter icons even though the bunker wasn't unlocked.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2823891
  Loading history…
