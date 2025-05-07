-
I have heard you! You can now change the VO volume separately from SFX
-
There was an issue with the 7 plushie achievement, which has now been fixed
-
In rare occasions, the dialogue UI could get stuck at the bottom of the screen. It has been fixed
-
Carnival music should no longer overstay its welcome
-
You can no longer open the currently unused dialogue log with controller
-
Mummy now has a voice
-
Gelatine cubold has gotten some new materials
Patch notes 1.0.23
Update notes via Steam Community
