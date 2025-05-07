 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18374927 Edited 7 May 2025 – 14:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • I have heard you! You can now change the VO volume separately from SFX

  • There was an issue with the 7 plushie achievement, which has now been fixed

  • In rare occasions, the dialogue UI could get stuck at the bottom of the screen. It has been fixed

  • Carnival music should no longer overstay its welcome

  • You can no longer open the currently unused dialogue log with controller

  • Mummy now has a voice

  • Gelatine cubold has gotten some new materials

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1428091
