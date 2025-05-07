Hey Survivors!

Hope you’re feeling brave (and fireproof), because this one’s hot.

Update 0.6 is live - and it’s our biggest yet, forged in the fire of your feedback (Mount Doom has nothing on it) and hundreds of hours of coding, testing and fixing.

It’s going to be a long one; you’re going to need a jug full of coffee this time around ☕

🌋 New Realm: Mountain Fortress

Deep below the mortal world, beyond the reach of sea winds and sunlight, rises a fortress carved into the bones of a living volcano.

Its walls glow with molten veins. Its halls echo with the chants of Hades' sworn-cultists who traded their souls for power, and now worship death with every breath.



In other words: our third realm is here, and it’s full of lava. What to expect?

Explore six handcrafted locations in the heart of a volcanic peak.

Face new, tougher enemies & bosses.

Don’t forget to enjoy the views!

🕷️ New Survivor: Phalanx, the Venomous Spider

Cursed and twisted by Athena for defying the gods, reborn with eight limbs and venomous fangs, he is a fast, lethal predator that weaves poison into every encounter.

Meet Phalanx, the Venomous Spider.



He’s fast. He’s deadly. He’s got way too many legs.

Winner of our community vote, Phalanx, joins the Survivor roster with increased power range, critical chance, and movement speed, striking enemies from afar with volleys of poisonous thorns. Take a look at him in action:

🛠️ New Game Modes: Short Runs and Difficulty Levels

⏱️ 10-Minute Runs Are Here (Finally)

This was, without a doubt, your #1 request.

Not everyone has 20 uninterrupted minutes. Some of you have families. Others have fatigue or health issues. And a few of you just really like intense, compact bloodbath.

That’s why every realm now supports a short-run mode. Choose your location. Play for 10 minutes. Win, lose, repeat, it's up to you.

🎚️ Choose Your Difficulty

You asked for more difficulty. And also less difficulty. So… we did both.

Easy – great for casual runs.

Normal – Former default, balanced challenge.

Hard – Unlocks after your first clear. Proceed with caution.

Yes, you can switch anytime. No, we won’t judge. We’ve all been humbled by a flaming plant before.

⚔️ New Bosses & Midbosses

New faces, same goal: send you back to Tartarus. Alongside new normal enemies, we’ve added four new bosses and midbosses - each designed to test your builds and reflexes.

Boss: Talos, The Bronze Sentinel.

Each of his steps is an earthquake. A towering guardian forged by the gods, Talos, now stalks the Mountain Fortress.

Boss: Agamemnon, The Fallen King

Greece is his domain, and he is not happy to see you. Agamemnon brings tactical aggression to the battlefield. He punishes hesitation, and doesn’t go down easy.

Midboss: Stone Golem

Don’t let him fool you. One charge from this hunk of enchanted rock can flatten you.

Midboss: Fire Plant

If a flamethrower grew roots and hated you personally, this would be it. We’ve heard you loved plants, so we thought “how about a bigger one that shoots multiple projectiles at you?”.

🌀 New Challenge: Seal the Rift

New location objective - win by closing a massive, unstable Rift - a portal pumping out elite enemies non-stop.

Your goal: hold the line long enough to shut it.

Your tools: whatever you managed to scrounge together on this run.

Your odds?

… Good luck!

💎 Increased Favour Levels

If you clear Hard Mode, the gods will actually be impressed. They may even grant you Divine Crystals as a prize. Using Divine Crystals, you can unlock higher Favour tiers and finally reach your full potential.

🪓 New Pick-Ups

Want more stone?

Now you’ve got it.

Two shiny new pickaxe tiers can now drop mid-run, giving you bonus stone for building.

🏆 29 New Achievements

That’s not a typo.

🧰 Major QoL Improvements:

We made life (and death) just a little easier:

New ‘unseen’ markers highlight powers, structures, and transformations you haven’t tried yet.

Restart from Summary screen: Quickly replay the same setup with one click.

New Transformation icons: selected transformation icons are now more unique and better reflect their function.

Disconnecting your controller now reliably pauses the game.

⚖️ Balance Adjustments:

Building damage now scales with location level so turrets & traps remain relevant in later stages.

Re-tuned Transformation and Improvement bonuses. Added/removed certain Transformations to keep your builds fresh.

Titan’s Blade & Shield Throw gain the Cursed Gods Transformation that will give you more options to apply Curse to enemies, making it easier to complete related achievements.

Armour values on Hector and Achilles re-balanced.

3 older achievements adjusted for smoother pacing.

🐞 Over 50 Bugfixes:

Max-level Favours now properly display their bonuses.

Gold spent in Workshops counts toward statistics and Spend Gold objective.

Fire Axes now reliably apply burn.

Cursor visibility improved.

50 additional minor fixes including UI polish, language tweaks and various other topics.

❤️ From Us to You

So many of the changes in 0.6 were shaped by your feedback, votes, and comments. We’re a small team, still figuring things out, trying to make something special - and it means the world to have you along for the ride.

Thank you for being a part of our journey.

If you feel like chatting, tell us in the comments:



What’s your favorite part of the update?

What would you love to see next?

And hey - how are you doing on this beautiful (but cloudy) Wednesday?

~Dark Point Games team