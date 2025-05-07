Age of Reforging: The Freelands v 1.01c Update Patch

When auto-battle is enabled, the player's party will be more proactive in attacking the enemy.

Caravan members will no longer die immediately when defeated in an ambush, but will still die if their health is too low or they have too many injuries.

Caravan members will now be more proactive in dealing with enemies when ambushed.

Choosing to kill Vol after revealing the crime will no longer make the entire Brea hostile.

Models of resources that are not noticed by the player are no longer visible on the World map.

Bug Fixes:**

Fixed an issue where enemies would not spawn correctly during an encounter, causing the encounter to not end.

Fixed an issue where teammates would occasionally not spawn when ambushed while camping.

Fixed an issue where collectible resources would refresh repeatedly.

Fixed an issue where unique legendary equipment could be exchanged repeatedly in the Temple of Gurtos.

Fixed an issue where some monsters could not perform ranged attacks.

Fixed an issue where the skill required to make Herbal Essence was incorrectly displayed as "Forging".

Fixed an issue where the player could duplicate loot when trying to leave and cancel after clearing a dungeon.

Fixed an issue where the player could rarely attack a skeleton after it crawled out of the ground.

Fixed an issue where repeatedly equipping the Lute would duplicate skills in the hotbar.