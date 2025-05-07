Age of Reforging: The Freelands v 1.01c Update Patch
Optimization and Improvements:
-
- Models of resources that are not noticed by the player are no longer visible on the World map.
-
- Choosing to kill Vol after revealing the crime will no longer make the entire Brea hostile.
-
- Caravan members will now be more proactive in dealing with enemies when ambushed.
-
- Caravan members will no longer die immediately when defeated in an ambush, but will still die if their health is too low or they have too many injuries.
-
- When auto-battle is enabled, the player's party will be more proactive in attacking the enemy.
**
Bug Fixes:
-
- Fixed an issue where enemies would not spawn correctly during an encounter, causing the encounter to not end.
-
- Fixed an issue where teammates would occasionally not spawn when ambushed while camping.
-
- Fixed an issue where collectible resources would refresh repeatedly.
-
- Fixed an issue where unique legendary equipment could be exchanged repeatedly in the Temple of Gurtos.
-
- Fixed an issue where some monsters could not perform ranged attacks.
-
- Fixed an issue where the skill required to make Herbal Essence was incorrectly displayed as "Forging".
-
- Fixed an issue where the player could duplicate loot when trying to leave and cancel after clearing a dungeon.
-
- Fixed an issue where the player could rarely attack a skeleton after it crawled out of the ground.
-
- Fixed an issue where repeatedly equipping the Lute would duplicate skills in the hotbar.
-
- Fixed an issue where trying to replace a currently equipped weapon with a weapon that had run out of durability would cause the equipped weapon to be incorrectly duplicated.
**
Quest related:
-
- Fixed an issue where the Dusted Gorgon Tears were not deleted after being handed over to the Collector, causing them to be constantly appraised.
-
- Relax the unlocking method of Collector and Monster Hunter related achievements. As long as the corresponding equipment is identified or crafted, the achievement will be unlocked.
-
- The Trapped Soul: Fixed the issue where the player could repeatedly select the option to complete the quest from the Necromancer.
