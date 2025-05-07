Features
- [x] Chests can now drop temporary gold minigun powerup
- [x] Can now bump down from platforms by pressing down + jump
- [x] Can now sell (fire) employees
- [x] Miners now avoid hard rocks
- [x] Buffed Interns to have copper pickaxe
Bugs
- [x] Fixed bug where reaching Level 10 puts your level back down to level 1
- [x] More frequent music changes
- [x] Scroll pick up sound volume reduced
- [x] Item drops no longer fall through cracks.
- [x] Fixed bug that meant you could open chests without mining hard rock
Changed files in this update