 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18374495 Edited 7 May 2025 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • [x] Chests can now drop temporary gold minigun powerup
  • [x] Can now bump down from platforms by pressing down + jump
  • [x] Can now sell (fire) employees
  • [x] Miners now avoid hard rocks
  • [x] Buffed Interns to have copper pickaxe

Bugs

  • [x] Fixed bug where reaching Level 10 puts your level back down to level 1
  • [x] More frequent music changes
  • [x] Scroll pick up sound volume reduced
  • [x] Item drops no longer fall through cracks.
  • [x] Fixed bug that meant you could open chests without mining hard rock

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3701131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link