Hello Everyone!
We're back with an update that includes some highly requested features.
(A fantastic new exorcism ritual is coming in our next update!)
You can now directly cover up graves that were partially dug, dug in the wrong spot, or belong to escaped dead by picking up a shovel and holding down the "C" key using the new option that appears.
The outline effect that appears when interacting with weeds has been made red and thicker for better visibility.
You can delete old graves using the Clear Grave option located at the top right of the Grave Detail window. However, doing this means you will no longer earn daily income from that grave.
The cleanliness and watering level of a grave has been added to the Grave Detail window.
Changed files in this update