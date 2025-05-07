 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18374228 Edited 7 May 2025 – 13:39:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Base Game

General

  • Fixed blur effect

  • Fixed fishing activity for spanish players

  • Improved game performances

  • Fixed a crash when trying to pass through the Direpit mine after cleaning it

  • Fixed the “Unprincipled” challenge in the “Crime and Chaos” path -> encounter with animal groups counted as a win battle for the challenge

Coop
  • Fixed an issue with weapons and armours that could be duplicated

The Beast Hunt

  • Fixed a crash during one of the Beast battle (the one in the Tomb) -> spoiler à cacher

  • Fixed AI behavior during the final battle

  • Fixed new sepulchre code

The Skelmar Invasion

  • Fixed Glögg and Akvavit recipe that couldn’t be learned anymore

Pirates of Belerion

  • Fixed Kjerti map

The Tavern Opens!

  • Fixed the Elite Tracker faction added in the “Tavern’s Open!” DLC. It shouldn’t have been added

