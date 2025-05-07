Base Game
General
-
Fixed blur effect
-
Fixed fishing activity for spanish players
-
Improved game performances
-
Fixed a crash when trying to pass through the Direpit mine after cleaning it
-
Fixed the “Unprincipled” challenge in the “Crime and Chaos” path -> encounter with animal groups counted as a win battle for the challenge
Coop
- Fixed an issue with weapons and armours that could be duplicated
The Beast Hunt
-
Fixed a crash during one of the Beast battle (the one in the Tomb) -> spoiler à cacher
-
Fixed AI behavior during the final battle
-
Fixed new sepulchre code
The Skelmar Invasion
- Fixed Glögg and Akvavit recipe that couldn’t be learned anymore
Pirates of Belerion
- Fixed Kjerti map
The Tavern Opens!
- Fixed the Elite Tracker faction added in the “Tavern’s Open!” DLC. It shouldn’t have been added
