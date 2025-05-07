A powerup called "Radar" was supposed to be in the game, but was later scrapped. I've now redesigned it, and added it into the game. The Radar powerup allows the player to access some additional features on the satellite tower. Here they can see the location of all players, they can scan for the location of computers, server, components, and even the hex bot itself.

I've also added some story to the game. You will unlock one piece of lore for every three levels, with six parts in total.

Patch notes:

General

Added the Radar powerup

Added lore

There are now four powerup stations per match, but only nine batteries, meaning you have to decide which three to activate

Bug fixes