A powerup called "Radar" was supposed to be in the game, but was later scrapped. I've now redesigned it, and added it into the game. The Radar powerup allows the player to access some additional features on the satellite tower. Here they can see the location of all players, they can scan for the location of computers, server, components, and even the hex bot itself.
I've also added some story to the game. You will unlock one piece of lore for every three levels, with six parts in total.
Patch notes:
General
-
Added the Radar powerup
-
Added lore
-
There are now four powerup stations per match, but only nine batteries, meaning you have to decide which three to activate
Bug fixes
-
The player soul should now spawn a little further down
-
A spectator should no longer get achievements for winning the game in x amount of time
-
The sound that plays when the exit gate is opened should no longer play at the start of the match
-
The text that shows up when a player dies should now correctly tell the player where the revive station is in The Mines
-
The gold chest should now correctly display how many chests are available after leveling up
Changed files in this update