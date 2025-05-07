

English

[Faith]New Faith: Beelzebub

[Enemy]Plague Zombies now have the Beelzebub faith.

[Wiki]Updated the faith page.

[Butterfly]You can now teleport into the Final Valor Cave from any Jiru outdoor areas once you have entered this location once.

[Tileset]The Final Valor Cave now uses its own tileset. (You can also use it in your pocket dimension.)

[The Final Valor Cave]More areas are accessible. Big environmental modification.

简体中文

【信仰】新信仰：别西卜

【敌人】瘟疫僵尸现在有别西卜信仰

【维基】更新了信仰页面。

【蝴蝶之翼】在首次进入勇气终点洞穴之后，你现在可以从任何吉鲁室外区域传送过去。

【图块】勇气终点洞穴现在使用其自己的图块。（你也可以在你的口袋空间里使用。）

【勇气终点洞穴】更多区域可以进入。环境大幅改变。

