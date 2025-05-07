English
##########Content################
[Faith]New Faith: Beelzebub
[Enemy]Plague Zombies now have the Beelzebub faith.
[Wiki]Updated the faith page.
[Butterfly]You can now teleport into the Final Valor Cave from any Jiru outdoor areas once you have entered this location once.
[Tileset]The Final Valor Cave now uses its own tileset. (You can also use it in your pocket dimension.)
[The Final Valor Cave]More areas are accessible. Big environmental modification.
简体中文
##########Content################
【信仰】新信仰：别西卜
【敌人】瘟疫僵尸现在有别西卜信仰
【维基】更新了信仰页面。
【蝴蝶之翼】在首次进入勇气终点洞穴之后，你现在可以从任何吉鲁室外区域传送过去。
【图块】勇气终点洞穴现在使用其自己的图块。（你也可以在你的口袋空间里使用。）
【勇气终点洞穴】更多区域可以进入。环境大幅改变。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/c72e4a41
https://pastelink.net/zdsmukq2
Changed files in this update