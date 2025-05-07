Hello, this is the Backroom Company Dev Team.

The v103 patch focuses on enhancing immersion and exploration by adding creature-specific death cutscenes, a new gimmick to the “Pool” map, and a pop-up animation featuring Hazmat Boy.

The patch was successfully applied on May 7 (KST 22:00).

Please check the updates below for more details.

💀 [Creature-Specific Death Cutscenes Added]

Unique death cutscenes have been added for each major creature.

When a player dies to a creature, a cutscene tailored to that entity will play.

🏊 [Pool Map Gimmick: “Stop the Glooper” Introduced]

A new gimmick, “Stop the Glooper”, has been added to the Pool map.





A pop-up animation featuring Hazmat Boy has been added at the start of each stage.

This enhances immersion and helps establish the game’s tone early on.

We will continue improving Backroom Company based on your feedback.

If you have any bug reports or suggestions, feel free to share them via our community or Discord.

Thank you and enjoy the game!