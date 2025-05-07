Greetings Vampires!

We’re adding a new patch today with a wide variety of fixes to address your most urgent needs! Additionally, we’re continuing to optimize the game so it can run more smoothly.

The following changes will be applied.

General

Fixed an issue where Vampire mounts could no longer be mounted. Please note that if your horse is currently bugged in this way, for the fix to take effect, you will have to resummon your horse. After it has been resummoned, it should not break again.

Fixed an issue where prisoners summoned to your base through a “Dusk Caller” over a long distance could get stuck in transit, and may never arrive, also causing players to be trapped in a “dominated subject” state. If you are still stuck in this state, you will have to use the “Release Target” ability to escape it. Unfortunately, this will kill the prisoner, but rest assured, there are still plenty of creatures to bend to your eternal will.

Fixed some skinning issues on several armor sets.

Fixed an issue where the names of some of the Gloomrot music box tracks were mixed up.

Fix for Wisteria Wall Growths that could sometimes clip through upper flooring.

Fixed an issue where blood pool blood infusions could not be shown on gamepad.

Fixed an issue where sometimes blood mixer blood quality would show incorrect values.

Fixed a typo in the “Stone Dust” tooltip where it referenced the “Smelter” instead of the “Furnace”.

Claw Skewering leap ability has been tweaked to make it hit more reliably if the server is lagging.

Added placement restriction where stairs cannot be placed on top of gravel pathing. This could create a situation where the stairs became unable to be deleted, due to its connection to the gravel pathing.

Fixed an issue where disconnected players could sometimes die from the sun within their castles.

Various optimizations were also added!

If you're having issues with the game, make sure to take a look at our known bugs and fixes to see if there's a potential solution to get you back into Vardoran as quickly as possible!

We're always grateful for your help in translating the game at https://crowdin.com/project/v-rising-game

IMPORTANT NOTE! Please report any issues you encounter after this patch here.

ADDITIONAL REMINDER! Regularly back up your server saves! Here's how to do it.

Stay vigilant in the shadows of Vardoran, our fellow Vampires!

Eternally yours,

/Stunlock Studios