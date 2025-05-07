Step through the chaos and into something a little more magical—v0.7.9.9 is here!

🌀 New Realms Await!

Subway, Forest, and Temple portals are now unlocked! What could go wrong? (Plenty.)

🎥 Glow Up Galore

Massive Post Processing Overhaul – Lust has never looked so atmospheric!

Camera FOV got a little tweak—now you’ll see just the right amount of steamy detail.

🛠️ Fixes & Tweaks

Cursor is now behaving in UI scenes (no more blind clicking adventures).

Wrong animations in the Join Faction scene have been kicked out of bed.

Reimported all morphs for Wyn—she's back, badder and bendier than ever.

📜 Quests & Quirks

Temporarily removed the first breeding quest (it needs some... extra attention).

The Temple scene is still a bit wild and buggy—consider it a work in lustful progress.

⚠️ Note: ALL animations are currently being reworked, so expect constant improvements and hotter scenes in future builds.