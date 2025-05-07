Release Announcement – Oil Refinery – The Simulation is Now Available!

The wait is over! Oil Refinery – The Simulation is now available on all platforms. Step into the role of refinery manager and take control of every aspect of fuel production — from crude oil intake to delivering refined products like gasoline, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas.

Manage industrial systems, optimize settings, respond to critical failures, and master the balance between efficiency, safety, and profitability. With a focus on realism and accessibility, the game offers a deep yet streamlined simulation of one of the world’s most complex industries.

We’re incredibly excited to share this experience with you — but we’re just getting started. Your feedback is essential. Let us know what features, improvements, or content you'd like to see in future updates. Join the conversation and help shape the future of Oil Refinery – The Simulation.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3452740/Oil_Refinery__The_Simulation/

See you on the job site!