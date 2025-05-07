Hello renovators! 👷‍♂️

Here we come with a pretty extensive list of fixes that many of you have been waiting for. We hope these improvements will make the game much more enjoyable! 🔧

Here’s what has been fixed:

Added cat food and cat toys to the shop (though it's still too picky about food - we will work on that with it in a future patch).

Optimized loading.

Fixed the Pride achievement.

Added missing Kickstarter backers to the ending credits.

The bat-related quest now only appears when the player is in the same room as the bat.

Fixed an issue where the staining ghost became active too early.

Added butterfly sounds

Destroyed objects with dirt are no longer counted towards "clean furniture" quests.

Destroyed objects with dirt can no longer be cleaned and do not show the "clean object" hint.

Fixed an issue with floor tiles in the Main Bathroom of the Painter's location.

Added information about changing ammo type when the player has the Launcher equipped ( yes, you can fire water grenades, traps, and balls without using the shop! ).

Added a missing FAQ entry about magical paintings.

Fixed an issue that created quests to banish the player's own pet.

Fixed issues with fireplace and fuse pickup sounds.

Pets should no longer duplicate after loading the game.

Fixed an issue with the flying Shiba ghost.

Fixed an issue with incorrectly displayed stains.

Teleportation no longer affects doors.

Removed duplicate items, mostly garbage.

Other small fixes.

➡️ Additionally, Haunted House Renovator is officially "playable" on the Steam Deck! 👻🎮

Known issue: Buzzer Filther cannot be photographed by the camera.

Once again, thank you for reporting all the bugs! Your feedback helps us tackle them swiftly.

If you encounter any issues or something doesn't work, please let us know on Discord or the Steam forums.

We truly appreciate your support! 💙

Join our discord to chat with us directly!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1917850/Haunted_House_Renovator/