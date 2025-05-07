[Bug Fixes]

Fixed the problem of the main quest "First Time Entering Jishitang" being stuck. Fixed the problem that the reading function was not turned on normally after completing the relevant quest line of "The Learning of Sages". Fixed the problem that the quest data may be confused when reading files across scenes. Fixed the problem that there was no firefly guidance and the quest description was unclear when collecting and processing mulberry leaves in "Add Clothes in Cold Weather" Fixed the problem that the quest description and guidance were unclear during the quest line of "Where is the Warm Winter". Fixed the problem that the quest bubble prompt above the NPC's head did not disappear after some quests were completed. Fixed the problem that the [Fishing] mini-game would crash. Fixed the problem that the music did not switch normally after the [Carpentry] mini-game ended. Fixed the problem that the music did not switch normally if the player died in [Battle]. Fixed the problem that items can still be used through the shortcut bar in the save interface. Optimization In the new version of the backpack interface, the [Item Description Pop-up] now displays the [Item Attributes] related information. Added UI animations for the dialogue window. Fixed the problem that the subsequent branch plot cannot be triggered when Bai Yue is already a family member in the task "Add Clothes in Cold Weather". Fixed the problem of Jian Wei's shelf wearing the model in the task "Add Clothes in Cold Weather". Fixed the problem that in the task "Funeral Tears", taking Qiu Shi home and selecting [Wait a Little Longer] will still teleport back to the village. Fixed the problem that after completing the task "First Entering Jishitang", after loading the file, the task is still displayed on the task panel even if it is not accepted. Fixed the problem that in "The Visitor from the East Sea", when helping Yan Yufu deliver a letter, he could not interact with the Liaodong merchant. Fixed the problem that "Heaven and Earth Are Unkind" could not be completed. Fixed the problem that in "Buying a Donkey for Transportation", Wang Adu was given money but could not get a donkey. Fixed the problem in "Expanding the Cellar" that if the protagonist's carpentry level is high enough and he wants to expand the cellar himself, the task will get stuck.

[Old archive compatibility update]

For archives with archive version numbers 5 and before, some compatible patch codes for old archives have been added.

Now the status of most tasks will be correctly displayed after reading the old archive, and try to ensure that the game can continue normally after reading the old archive.

However, there are more complex branch options in some tasks, so there are inconsistent errors in the description of the tasks.

I am very sorry about this again.

For some more critical but more complex tasks,

such as all tasks related to family members (Bai Yue, San Shu, Qiu Shi, Huang Er, Juan), in order to ensure the correctness of the data,

the tasks will be reset to the unstarted state after reading the file, so that the archive can be carried out according to the new task configuration process.

[Known problems that have not been fixed yet]