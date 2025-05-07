After the release of two major patches three months apart, it might be time for the next one to be more modest to keep up with the pace. But getting to the point, let's start with what it offers:

The highlight of the patch and one of the most requested for a long time, is the ability to configure both the game's graphics and audio from the start menu (something that was only possible from the pause menu during the game). This can be accessed by pressing the "settings" button.

When accessed, the buttons we saw in the pause menu will be displayed, except that they are larger and have representative icons for each one.

Among other changes and additions:

Physics and Gameplay Changes:

Air movement will no longer stop while sprinting is active

Input lag is significantly reduced when the character stops while sprinting

Further improvements to sprint physics during startup

Net-points from levels 1-2 that are behind glass walls will no longer be collectible

Other Changes:

Minor improvements to the Quantum City boss battle

Improved accuracy when detecting input from callout icons

The sprint bar can be hidden while the character is in mid-air

Minor audio fixes

Scene change buttons will no longer be executed at the same time as the quit buttons in the pause menu

Although in theory it should be continuing with the major update, this patch has been released because

it's been a year since its Early Access release. In the meantime, please wait patiently for the major update

throughout the remainder of 2025 (unless there's some other strange reason to push out another patch as soon as possible).