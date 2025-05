Match Results

The match result simulation is fully rewritten. The highlight mode should now shows correct minutes, with no more unrealistic times like 90+25 or 90+45.

Common Scorelines

Forfeit matches have been excluded from the “Most common scorelines” statistics.

Trends

The simulator will no longer generate new trends. It will always be set to “Modern” by default. If you want to change the current trend, you must manually remove the current trend and add a new one.