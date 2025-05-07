Dear Stormworkers,

This update introduces the new firefighter outfit with self-contained breathing apparatus. This new outfit is useful when going into a sealed vehicle compartment where there is a fire - fire consumes oxygen and produces harmful fumes, and when the fire goes on for long enough, it can become harmful to breath inside one of these enclosed spaces. This outfit provides the ability to breath in these smokey spaces.

We have also introduced another new feature - the release logic node on train wheels. It is now possible to use logic to dismount trains and rolling stock from tracks. Players have been requesting this, with the intention of lifting trains between tracks, or moving them onto ships for transport. Other players are interested in making trucks that can ride tracks.

Many more of the animals and creatures in the world can now be carried if they are an appropriate size. We have also added a new preset of a trailer, as well as adding new fire missions content.

Please see the patch notes below for full info including other fixes and improvements.

We hope you enjoy this new update and look forward to your feedback!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/46782/Stormworks_The_Complete_Collection/

Patch Notes

v1.14.3

Feature - Firefighter SCBA Outfit

Feature - #19848 #16936 Train wheels release from track logic node

Feature - #25605 The majority of the small/medium non-hostile creatures can now be carried

Feature - New Trailer preset

Feature - Added fire missions for new game locations

Fix - #26800 Updated naming convention for missile laser logic nodes

Fix - #26984 Warning light mesh issues

Fix - #26993 Electrical cable anchor missing warning

Fix - #27020 Large warhead voxel asymmetry

Fix - #27083 Resolve translations not rebuilding on language change

Fix - #27083 Resolve item inventory tooltips not localized

Fix - #27086 Addon lua docs minor fixes

Fix - Default fire mission, bollard and signal fixes