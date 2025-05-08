Dear explorers,

[Game Introduction]

On the first day of October in the Tianhe calendar, 2010, during the Cold Clothes Festival, the mysterious disappearance of an old man revealed secrets that had been hidden for many years in two villages in Tianhe Town. As more and more clues were discovered, the truth seemed to be right in front of us



Mountain Ghost Chronicles: Cold Clothes "is a horror plot puzzle game with Chinese folk themes. There is an unwritten rule in Tianhe Town: on the day of the Cold Clothes Festival, no villager is allowed to approach the back mountain. If they provoke any mountain gods or wild ghosts as a result, the leaders of Qingfeng Temple will not intervene. Grandpa's disappearance brought Chen to the foot of the mountain. Is there really a ghost on the mountain? Perhaps there is something more terrifying than ghosts.

This work takes the traditional Chinese festival of "Cold Clothes Festival" as a reference to introduce the grievances and entanglements that occurred in Tianhe Town more than twenty years ago. A large number of traditional folk cultural elements, such as animal immortals, soul summoning, night weddings, burning paper, possession, taboos, etc., have been integrated into the game plot and puzzle solving sections. In the game scene, there will also be some "cultural relics and antiques" to help you unravel the mystery

Walking to the front of the hall, please light three incense sticks - Chinese folk horror suspense narrative



In isolated mountain villages, people's beliefs are often controlled by those in power. Once upon a time, the "Great Immortal" who was active in the north and south alleys of the village could no longer guide the maze. If you want a peaceful home, you need three incense sticks in front of the temple and become a "person with yuan".

The "Chen Yi" played by the player can use the "summoning" method to see the deceased's soul and the past that they want you to see, but be careful, the recruited person may not necessarily be the one you want to see

Please note that no one should be easily trusted, including yourself - some of the plot is adapted from real cases



They come from different places, their bodies are imprisoned here, and their souls cannot find their way home. They go to different places, this is not their hometown, nor is it their destination. The sound of tires pressing over dirt roads can be heard from the alleys on autumn nights, and tomorrow will be another lively day.

If everyone who approaches you has a purpose, then please enjoy their performance quietly

Go to the secluded mountain village and uncover the hidden secrets - Immersive rural folk heartbeat adventure



Unmanned Taoist temples, eerie streets, tranquil villages, and forbidden back mountains, each scene immerses you in a unique art style.

Each character has their own characteristics, even a different face

It's a bit scary, really just a little bit. Bold players suggest playing before bedtime, while timid players suggest finding a bold player to hold and play with.

Breaking through layers of fog, accompanying TA to perfection - immersive puzzle exploration



Search for items, mechanisms, and password locks, don't worry, they will leave you clues.

Multiple endings, every choice and modification you make determines your outcome. But this time you can get the 'regret medicine', find as much of it as possible before the ending, and use it to modify the answer to the problem

Thank you again for your continued support. Wishing all explorers safe entry and exit, and a smooth sailing.

Greeting from the project team of "Winter Clothing"