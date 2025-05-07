Hey Guys,

Beta Build is now live on default branch, Patch notes below!

As always, any bugs/issues/feedback let us know in the comments or Join the Discord to connect with us quicker, and to stay up to date on fixes and upcoming changes!

PATCH NOTES

[NEW] Added wall sliding! Hold Grab to when approaching a flat wall whilst falling to wallslide.

[NEW] Added wall 180s! While wall sliding, point your move input behind the character in the direction you want to launch in and use jump to charge and jump away from the wall. Exciting to see how you guys make use of this mechanic.

[NEW] Added Tic Tac Variants! Holding Just Left Trigger/Right mouse Button) and Jumping will do a one foot tic tac, and holding both triggers/ both mouse buttons will do a sort of wall 180 tic tac variant. You can now actually 180 your way up chimneys, Tim Champion style.

[NEW] Added Kong Front Vault. Hold Vault (Left Trigger) and Flick modifier (Right Bumper) and flick Up on the Right Thumb Stick to Perform a Kong Front. You can do this over, off, onto (KF's onto will do a physics launched KF until we capture the correct animation for this!). Think this is my favourite vault now. There's some issues doing this with K+M that we're aware of so will let you guys know when that's fixed!

[NEW] Added Kong Gainer. Hold Vault (Left Trigger) and Flick modifier (Right Bumper) and flick Down on the Right Thumb Stick to Perform a Kong Gainer. This currently only works when vaulting over something as we don't have the coverage for the other cases yet, but will add them after our next mocap session! Also some issues with this on K+M.

[NEW] Slow motion is back! Press Right Thumb stick / Ctrl Key to trigger slow motion. We will have a slider for the slow motion speed in a coming update. Slow motion is also disabled in multiplayer.

[CHANGE] Tic Tacs now no longer require a double tap but are instead a hold and release like the step jump. Let us know how this feels. This changed so there was less difficulty timing the power and more consistency across powered jump types. It also makes for chaining wall 180s and gauging power a lot more consistent.

[CHANGE] Precision Mode toggle is now on a long press/hold on the Left thumb stick / Shift Key. Sprint remains a quick press. Keen to get you guys feedback on this change! It allows for Slow motion on the right thumb stick and eventually camera change on long press right thumb stick, but definitely want to hear everyone's thoughts on this!

[OPTIMSATION] Ledge detection refactor. Significantly optimised which has also reduced frame spikes in dense areas of the map.

[OPTIMISATION] Physics and Collision optimisation. Some mesh and physics collision optimisations to give better more stable performance throughout the level.



[OPTIMISATION] Host of other key optimisations in terms of level, character and game thread logic.

[IMPROVEMENT] Improved distance matching on jumps. you can now jump onto and over objects much closer (and even when colliding).

[IMPROVEMENT] Reduced over wall width threshold. Should give more stable context detection for thicker walls.

[LEVEL] Small changes and tweaks to the level, adjusting gaps and unusable areas.

[FIX] Pausing in multiplayer no longer pauses for everyone in lobby

[FIX] Some pose matching and attack crash fixes

[FIX] Collision issues when grabbing

[FIX] Clamped sliding speed and slide jump velocity to avoid those crazy power jumps

[FIX] No more jittery feet when falling at higher velocities

[FIX] Host of other bug fixes. As usual any new ones and existing ones please report in the discord

Thanks for the support as always!

Team SPP