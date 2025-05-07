Welcome to your own haunted domain!

We are excited to announce that Deck of Haunts, the roguelike deckbuilder that puts you in control of a vengeful haunted house, has officially launched today on Steam!

To celebrate the release, we have unveiled a brand-new launch trailer that beckons players to embrace their inner villain and head into the madness.



Working on this project with our 5-headed team for a little over a year, we are thrilled to share this experience with you! If you like Deck of Haunts, please consider giving it a review! Thank you for all the support!

Mantis Games

About Deck of Haunts

"Terror has a new address. Your deck is your weapon. Your house, the trap. Deck of Haunts lets you build the nightmare, one room at a time."

In Deck of Haunts, you are the haunted house.

By day, meticulously construct your mansion room by room, placing traps, spirits, and eerie anomalies to build a twisting, cursed domain. As night falls, lure humans into your lair and let the haunting begin. With a deck of fear-inducing cards at your disposal, you'll bend reality, shift hallways, summon specters, and drive intruders to the brink of madness. Once their sanity shatters, you’ll extract their essence to fuel your growing power and expand your mansion.

But your rise in infamy won’t go unchallenged. The more essence you claim, the stronger your enemies become, from skeptical police to holy exorcists and the ominous Stone Masons who seek to end your reign of terror.

Critics are already singing the game’s twisted praises:

“A hauntingly addictive deck-building roguelite that had me hooked for hours on end!” ​

​- Central Comics

"Deck of Haunts is a roguelike deckbuilder where you play as a malicious haunted house, and everyone should play it. It’s utter bliss."

​- VICE

"A deckbuilder where you play as a haunted house is such a brilliant idea." ​

​- PC Gamer

“Deck of Haunts makes you a literal haunted house in a fun twist on deckbuilding roguelikes.”

- PCGamesN

“A delightfully ghoulish roguelike that lets you build your own haunted house.”

- Tech-Gaming.com

"A gruesomely haunted builder that will steal your essence with a whisper and have you coming back for more."

​- Digital Logik

“Insanely gleeful, grim, and impossible to put down.”

- The Gaming Outsider

Whether you're a deckbuilder fan, a horror lover, or just ready to embrace your darker side, it's time to become the nightmare. Deck of Haunts is available now on Steam.