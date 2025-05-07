Update 25.05.07 changes:
After the CG scene with Ziki in Pumumu a new quest will appear in Calterburry in front of the castle. At the end of this quest you unlock Ziki as a marriage candidate on the special marriage screen in the church of Aldlyn.
The old images of Ziki's full body and CG scene were replaced by new CG images.
All old face images of the main party members were replaced by CG versions.
After recruiting Lady Akira, Citrinne, and Kurohime for your party, you can go back to Thremten in the time skip phase for a new event with the thief who stands to the right side of Flaire's new house. He has a !-icon above his head to show that he has a new event for you.
The CG room pages were re-organised, and sorted into new groups to make browsing through them easier.
Characters that weren't in the CG room even though they had full body CGs but no scenes yet were now added.
When you select "CG" or "Scene" for a character in the CG room, the choices now have icons that show if the scenes are locked, partly unlocked, or fully unlocked.
Shey's face in the CG room now changes when her body changes during Ryoko's events.
The early version of Trey's wife's wedding dress CG looks really amazing, and I look forward to make his wedding once it's done. Sadly, they weren't done in time for this update. My apologize for delaying this wedding again.
A little preview:
Since I want to advance the events of the time skip phase, some of the content for the next updates is the CG scene with Lucilla, more lore about Central and the "outside" world, and stories about Raziel's group.
Apart from the usual content for characters and CG scenes, I also plan to make some changes of existing systems and addition of new features to make the game more enjoyable in the future updates. This includes:
- A way to exchange or trade gear of the vanguard forces to let you make use of unneeded equipment pieces in some way.
- I want to make the expeditions more useful. For example by adding augments as possible rewards, to make them more worthwhile.
- There will be a re-work of Darude's merchant system for trading. The system will probably be moved to the country overview map, instead of using it's own screen. But similar as with the expeditions, the rewards needs to be re-balanced to make sure there is a motivation for players to actually use the system.
- A system was suggested to upgrade, merge, or remove skills, to make the skill list shorter and better arranged.
- An achievement and/or rewards for collecting all of the in-game TCG cards.
Thanks to everyone for your continuous support and interest in my game.
