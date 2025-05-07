This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

We've just updated a new version (v1.513) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version fixes some bugs.

Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

All players must have the same version to play co-op.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

Temporary changelog :

Fixed issue with trade rockets not working anymore.

Megadome can now be deconstructed even if containing things.

Fixed an issue with energy update on clients making screens to stay black.

Fixed issues with the new rockets to have them displayed in the rocket information screen and also properly displayed for clients.

Brice for Miju Games