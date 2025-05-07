 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18373207 Edited 7 May 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

【Build Number 1613】

Added the ability to independently adjust elevation angles for each gun barrel of ship turrets in gallery scenes.

Adjusted fighter squadrons to automatically return only after ammunition is fully depleted.
Adjusted scaled down the model size of ID762 F2H fighter to 0.838x original.

Fixed missing textures bug when mod turrets are adjusted individually.
Fixed split-barrel visual glitch when separating conjugated gun barrels during individual adjustments.
Fixed incorrect turret data for IDs 767, 768, 769.
Fixed missing names and descriptions for turrets IDs 767, 768, 769.
Fixed tooltip visibility issue when buttons are hidden.
Fixed sea surface gap artifact caused by super-resolution screenshots during ship navigation.
Fixed UI overlap issue on player info panel under 16:10 resolutions.
Fixed gallery scene elevation adjustment failure caused by non-standard mod turret hierarchy.
Fixed gallery scene elevation adjustment failure caused by non-compliant mod turret models.


(Credit: 当旗帜飘扬时)

