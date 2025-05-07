 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18373132
Tutorial Area

  • Added a section for using the market

  • Fixed broken collision on doorways, previously allowing players to skip certain sections.

  • Moved some stuff around

Items

  • Added a feature to the Glowstick that allows players to optionally leave a lit glowstick on the ground

  • Added SFX for when an item is picked up

UI

  • Fixed UI in inventory so that it makes more sense with the rest of the UI, less cluttery

  • Fixed problems with hovering over sectors on the Worldmap

  • Added a symbol for where the camp is on the Worldmap

Misc

  • The bonfire objective should no longer spawn slightly below ground, but there may still be a few edgecases where it does and these will be gradually worked down as they appear.

  • Lowered the sound volume of turtle footsteps

  • Trying some different textures on the backplatings of the camp/unit name. This will be iterated on further

  • Slightly changed the angle of the end-of-day screen. This will also be further iterated on

