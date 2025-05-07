Tutorial Area
-
Added a section for using the market
-
Fixed broken collision on doorways, previously allowing players to skip certain sections.
-
Moved some stuff around
Items
-
Added a feature to the Glowstick that allows players to optionally leave a lit glowstick on the ground
-
Added SFX for when an item is picked up
UI
-
Fixed UI in inventory so that it makes more sense with the rest of the UI, less cluttery
-
Fixed problems with hovering over sectors on the Worldmap
-
Added a symbol for where the camp is on the Worldmap
Misc
-
The bonfire objective should no longer spawn slightly below ground, but there may still be a few edgecases where it does and these will be gradually worked down as they appear.
-
Lowered the sound volume of turtle footsteps
-
Trying some different textures on the backplatings of the camp/unit name. This will be iterated on further
-
Slightly changed the angle of the end-of-day screen. This will also be further iterated on
Changed files in this update