 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18373117 Edited 7 May 2025 – 11:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UL benchmarks use a component called SystemInfo to identify the hardware in your system. This patch updates SystemInfo to version 5.84.

SystemInfo 5.84

  • Updated GPU detection module to improve compatibility with latest hardware.

Changed files in this update

Windows 3DMark SI Depot 223853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link