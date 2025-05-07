Greetings, Spacefarers!
We've made some improvements and fixed reported bugs. The newest version is now 0.20.0 Build 28. We hope you are enjoying the game, below is a list of updates we've made.
-
Fixed bug with Build Menu getting stuck in various ways.
-
Fixed bug with Prisoners eating copious amounts of human meat. Nonstop.
-
Added translation texts.
Thanks for reading! If you find any issues let us know at the forums:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/979110/discussions/
