Greetings, Spacefarers!

We've made some improvements and fixed reported bugs. The newest version is now 0.20.0 Build 28. We hope you are enjoying the game, below is a list of updates we've made.

Fixed bug with Build Menu getting stuck in various ways.

Fixed bug with Prisoners eating copious amounts of human meat. Nonstop.

Added translation texts.

