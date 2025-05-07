 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18373106 Edited 7 May 2025 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Spacefarers!

We've made some improvements and fixed reported bugs. The newest version is now 0.20.0 Build 28. We hope you are enjoying the game, below is a list of updates we've made.

  • Fixed bug with Build Menu getting stuck in various ways.

  • Fixed bug with Prisoners eating copious amounts of human meat. Nonstop.

  • Added translation texts.

Thanks for reading! If you find any issues let us know at the forums:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/979110/discussions/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Space Haven Win64 Depot 979111
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Space Haven linux64 Depot 979112
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Space Haven mac Depot 979113
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link