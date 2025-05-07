v0.3.0 Update Notes
Hello Cinema Simulator 2025 Community,
With the V.0.3.0 update, we’ve introduced several new features and improvements to enhance your cinema management experience! Here's what’s new:
🎟️ Self-Service Ticket Kiosk
Customers can now purchase tickets on their own through an automated ticket machine.
🧍♂️ New NPCs Added
We’ve added new characters to enrich the cinema atmosphere with more variety and liveliness.
🍹 Waiter Behavior Update
Waiters can now pick up ready-to-serve cups from the back area and distribute them to customers.
🌐 Online Ticket Sales License
Once you purchase this license, you’ll be able to sell tickets online for your cinema!
🛠️ Bug Fixes & Performance Improvements
General optimizations and bug fixes have been made to ensure smoother and more stable gameplay.
🎬 We're continuing to improve the cinema experience – your feedback is always appreciated. Enjoy the update!
