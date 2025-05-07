 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18373036
v0.3.0 Update Notes
Hello Cinema Simulator 2025 Community,

With the V.0.3.0 update, we’ve introduced several new features and improvements to enhance your cinema management experience! Here's what’s new:

🎟️ Self-Service Ticket Kiosk
Customers can now purchase tickets on their own through an automated ticket machine.

🧍‍♂️ New NPCs Added
We’ve added new characters to enrich the cinema atmosphere with more variety and liveliness.

🍹 Waiter Behavior Update
Waiters can now pick up ready-to-serve cups from the back area and distribute them to customers.

🌐 Online Ticket Sales License
Once you purchase this license, you’ll be able to sell tickets online for your cinema!

🛠️ Bug Fixes & Performance Improvements
General optimizations and bug fixes have been made to ensure smoother and more stable gameplay.

🎬 We're continuing to improve the cinema experience – your feedback is always appreciated. Enjoy the update!

