7 May 2025 Build 18373029 Edited 7 May 2025 – 12:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features & Updates:

Shopping Mall Map Update

New Character Added: The Clown has arrived at the Shopping Mall! Players can now interact with the Clown, who brings unique events and quirky dialogue.

New Shops & Items: Additional stores have been opened within the mall, offering a wider variety of items to purchase and explore.

Bug Fixes & Performance Improvements:

Fixed several bugs related to character movement.

Addressed some rendering issues and improved overall performance.

This update brings more life and charm to the Shopping Mall map, offering players new experiences and choices. Enjoy the chaos with the new Clown! 🎪🤡

