New
- When choosing ZEPHON or Anchorite in The Last Days of Earth, the player now also has to kill all independent non-AI players to win.
General
- Removed any required upgrades for quest units.
- KENAZ and Zephon Interference now also shows under the city traits.
- Shamhurish Assistance now shows under the player traits and correctly mentions that technologies are cheaper instead of units.
- River is now classified as a debuff (colored red).
- Road is now classified as a buff (colored green).
Bug Fixes
- Fixed crash that could occur in multiplayer.
- Fixed crash after disconnecting while in the select faction screen.
- Fixed resource display not updating when unit with Restless trait going into the Headquarters.
- Fixed Scramblers getting Parthian Equilibrium.
- Fixed Combat Medic Bionic Implant voice line not playing.
- Fixed named-characters playing generic voice lines.
- Fixed Social Credit to start at 0.
- Fixed The Space Engine quest to reward the player with an augmented instead of a normal Warden when successfully selling to ZEPHON.
- Fixed Swallowed unit regenerating morale and hold position until healed saying it will regenerate hitpoints.
- Fixed some typos.
