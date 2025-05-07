 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18372901
New

  • When choosing ZEPHON or Anchorite in The Last Days of Earth, the player now also has to kill all independent non-AI players to win.

General

  • Removed any required upgrades for quest units.
  • KENAZ and Zephon Interference now also shows under the city traits.
  • Shamhurish Assistance now shows under the player traits and correctly mentions that technologies are cheaper instead of units.
  • River is now classified as a debuff (colored red).
  • Road is now classified as a buff (colored green).

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed crash that could occur in multiplayer.
  • Fixed crash after disconnecting while in the select faction screen.
  • Fixed resource display not updating when unit with Restless trait going into the Headquarters.
  • Fixed Scramblers getting Parthian Equilibrium.
  • Fixed Combat Medic Bionic Implant voice line not playing.
  • Fixed named-characters playing generic voice lines.
  • Fixed Social Credit to start at 0.
  • Fixed The Space Engine quest to reward the player with an augmented instead of a normal Warden when successfully selling to ZEPHON.
  • Fixed Swallowed unit regenerating morale and hold position until healed saying it will regenerate hitpoints.
  • Fixed some typos.

