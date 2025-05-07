 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18372843 Edited 7 May 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Critical Bug that cause Very Low FPS in Multiplayer for some users

Changed files in this update

English Depot 1925622
  • Loading history…
Spanish - Spain Depot 1925623
  • Loading history…
French Depot 1925624
  • Loading history…
German Depot 1925625
  • Loading history…
Italian Depot 1925626
  • Loading history…
Simplified Chinese Depot 1925627
  • Loading history…
Russian Depot 1925628
  • Loading history…
Spanish - Latin America Depot 1925629
  • Loading history…
Polish Depot 2636130
  • Loading history…
Hungarian Depot 2636131
  • Loading history…
Portuguese - Portugal Depot 2636132
  • Loading history…
Portuguese - Brazil Depot 2636133
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link