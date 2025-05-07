This build has not been seen in a public branch.

When: From May 7th (11:00 GMT) until May 14th (11:00), bundles and standalone packs with a discount!

To celebrate Victory in Europe Day, we’re temporarily returning rare bundles with themed vehicles to the store! You can also find huge discounts for individual packs.

To get to the Gaijin Store through Steam, go to the in-game hangar > Shop > Online Store.

“Wings of Victory” bundle -30%



149 104

Dolgushin's La-7 Pack;

Golovachev's Yak-9M Pack;

Prendergast`s Spitfire FR Mk.XIVe Pack;

Plagis' Spitfire Mk. IXc Pack;

Bostwick's P-47M-1-RE Thunderbolt Pack;

Wetmore`s P-51D-10 Pack.

“Tracks of Victory” bundle -30%



160 112

A43 Black Prince Pack;

M10 Achilles Pack;

IS-2 Revenge for the Hero brother Pack;

T-34-85E, 1945 Pack;

M18 Black Cat Pack;

М5А1 5th Canadian Armoured Division Pack.

“Weapons of Victory” bundle -50%



309 154

The final price of the bundle will depend on whether you already have some of the packs or not. Be sure to login to the store to see your individual price!

These special packs can also be purchased separately in the store.

50% discounts on selected vehicle packs!

US Starter Pack

German Beginner's Pack

USSR Starter Pack

Italian Starter Pack

Japanese Starter Pack

British Starter Pack

French Starter Pack

Swedish Starter Pack

Chinese Starter Pack

King Tiger Pack

T29 Pack

Object 120 Pack

K9 VIDAR Pack

AH-64D (Netherlands) Pack

Kfir Canard Pack

Mi-35M Pack

Saab J35XS Pack

F-4J(UK) Phantom II Pack

Challenger 2 (OES) Pack

Type 90B "Fuji" Pack

F-4EJ Phantom II ADTW Pack

MiG-23ML Pack

M1A1 HC "Click-Bait" Pack

Su-25K Pack

MiG-21bis "Lazur-M" Pack

Tornado IDS WTD 61 Pack

F-20A Tigershark Pack

T-72AV (TURMS-T) Pack

T-55AM-1 Pack

F-5C Pack

Su-22M4 WTD 61 Pack

AH-64A Apache Pack

Centauro RGO Pack

Leopard 2A4 Pack

Al-Khalid-I Pack

CV 90105 XC-8 Pack

IS-6 Pack

Note! The following packs will be retired from all platforms after the promotion ends: