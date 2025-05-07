When: From May 7th (11:00 GMT) until May 14th (11:00), bundles and standalone packs with a discount!
To celebrate Victory in Europe Day, we’re temporarily returning rare bundles with themed vehicles to the store! You can also find huge discounts for individual packs.
To get to the Gaijin Store through Steam, go to the in-game hangar > Shop > Online Store.
“Wings of Victory” bundle -30%
149 104
-
Dolgushin's La-7 Pack;
-
Golovachev's Yak-9M Pack;
-
Prendergast`s Spitfire FR Mk.XIVe Pack;
-
Plagis' Spitfire Mk. IXc Pack;
-
Bostwick's P-47M-1-RE Thunderbolt Pack;
-
Wetmore`s P-51D-10 Pack.
“Tracks of Victory” bundle -30%
160 112
-
A43 Black Prince Pack;
-
M10 Achilles Pack;
-
IS-2 Revenge for the Hero brother Pack;
-
T-34-85E, 1945 Pack;
-
M18 Black Cat Pack;
-
М5А1 5th Canadian Armoured Division Pack.
“Weapons of Victory” bundle -50%
309 154
-
Dolgushin's La-7 Pack,
-
Golovachev's Yak-9M Pack;
-
Prendergast`s Spitfire FR Mk.XIVe Pack;
-
Plagis' Spitfire Mk. IXc Pack;
-
Bostwick's P-47M-1-RE Thunderbolt Pack;
-
Wetmore`s P-51D-10 Pack;
-
A43 Black Prince Pack;
-
M10 Achilles Pack;
-
IS-2 Revenge for the Hero brother Pack;
-
T-34-85E, 1945 Pack;
-
M18 Black Cat Pack;
-
М5А1 5th Canadian Armored Division Pack.
The final price of the bundle will depend on whether you already have some of the packs or not. Be sure to login to the store to see your individual price!
These special packs can also be purchased separately in the store.
50% discounts on selected vehicle packs!
-
US Starter Pack
-
German Beginner's Pack
-
USSR Starter Pack
-
Italian Starter Pack
-
Japanese Starter Pack
-
British Starter Pack
-
French Starter Pack
-
Swedish Starter Pack
-
Chinese Starter Pack
-
King Tiger Pack
-
T29 Pack
-
Object 120 Pack
-
K9 VIDAR Pack
-
AH-64D (Netherlands) Pack
-
Kfir Canard Pack
-
Mi-35M Pack
-
Saab J35XS Pack
-
F-4J(UK) Phantom II Pack
-
Challenger 2 (OES) Pack
-
Type 90B "Fuji" Pack
-
F-4EJ Phantom II ADTW Pack
-
MiG-23ML Pack
-
M1A1 HC "Click-Bait" Pack
-
Su-25K Pack
-
MiG-21bis "Lazur-M" Pack
-
Tornado IDS WTD 61 Pack
-
F-20A Tigershark Pack
-
T-72AV (TURMS-T) Pack
-
T-55AM-1 Pack
-
F-5C Pack
-
Su-22M4 WTD 61 Pack
-
AH-64A Apache Pack
-
Centauro RGO Pack
-
Leopard 2A4 Pack
-
Al-Khalid-I Pack
-
CV 90105 XC-8 Pack
-
IS-6 Pack
Note! The following packs will be retired from all platforms after the promotion ends:
-
AH-64D (Netherlands) Pack
-
Kfir Canard Pack
-
Mi-35M Pack
-
Saab J35XS Pack
-
F-4J(UK) Phantom II Pack
-
Challenger 2 (OES) Pack
