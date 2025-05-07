A bug that caused the lower limit on the number of mission points awarded for capturing a zone to not apply in all game modes has been fixed.

A bug that caused additional mission points for each player involved in captures to not be added to the pool of points which are split between all players in the zone in all game modes has been fixed.

A bug that caused mission point multipliers for damage and destruction of bases to cease varying from 0.6 to 2.5 depending on vehicle Rank and game mode and become 1 everywhere has been fixed.

A bug that caused mission points in Air Simulator Battles to start being awarded again for destroying players who had just spawned in on the airfield and had not earned any points yet has been fixed.