 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18372757 Edited 7 May 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change

  • Most of the UI effects displayed in the game were improved.
  • Brief information is now displayed when a bullet hits an animal.
  • Adjusted the position of the animal's health bar.
  • Fixed a bug where animals were spawning in one place.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2451011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link