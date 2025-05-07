🩸 Veil of Sanity - Patch Notes v1.1.1
Now Live – Chapters I & II Balancing Update
Greetings, survivors.
We've just rolled out a new patch focusing on gameplay balancing, performance tweaks, and bug fixes across Chapter I: Echoes of the Carnival and Chapter II: Neuromare. Thank you for your continued feedback—keep it coming!
🎪 Chapter I: Echoes of the Carnival
🔧Buffs
-
Sanity Drain reduced by 3.5%
-
Stamina Drain reduced by 3.5%
-
Stamina Regeneration increased by 5%
-
Monkey Time duration increased by +1 second per iteration
🧨 Nerfs
- Balloon Spawn Rate reduced from 25% → 20%
🤡 Clown Speed Adjustments
-
Walking Speed increased by +5%, +3.5% when enraged
-
Jogging Speed increased by +5%, +3.5% when enraged
-
Running Speed increased by +2.5%, +2.5% when enraged
⚙️ Adjustments
- Improved clown movement behavior for smoother and more dynamic pathfinding
🧠 Chapter II: Neuromare
🔥 Nerfs
- Ash Entity Buff movement speed by 2.5%
🐞 General Bug Fixes
- Various stability improvements and minor bug fixes across both chapters
🛠️ Stay tuned for more updates as we refine each chapter. Your feedback drives every patch—keep sharing your experiences!
💬 Join the community on Discord and follow us on Instagram for real-time news.
See you in the shadows.
— Sphereka Studios
Changed files in this update