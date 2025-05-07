 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 7 May 2025 Build 18372750 Edited 7 May 2025 – 11:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🩸 Veil of Sanity - Patch Notes v1.1.1

Now Live – Chapters I & II Balancing Update

Greetings, survivors.
We've just rolled out a new patch focusing on gameplay balancing, performance tweaks, and bug fixes across Chapter I: Echoes of the Carnival and Chapter II: Neuromare. Thank you for your continued feedback—keep it coming!

🎪 Chapter I: Echoes of the Carnival

🔧Buffs

  • Sanity Drain reduced by 3.5%

  • Stamina Drain reduced by 3.5%

  • Stamina Regeneration increased by 5%

  • Monkey Time duration increased by +1 second per iteration

🧨 Nerfs
  • Balloon Spawn Rate reduced from 25% → 20%
🤡 Clown Speed Adjustments

  • Walking Speed increased by +5%, +3.5% when enraged

  • Jogging Speed increased by +5%, +3.5% when enraged

  • Running Speed increased by +2.5%, +2.5% when enraged

⚙️ Adjustments
  • Improved clown movement behavior for smoother and more dynamic pathfinding

🧠 Chapter II: Neuromare

🔥 Nerfs
  • Ash Entity Buff movement speed by 2.5%
🐞 General Bug Fixes
  • Various stability improvements and minor bug fixes across both chapters

🛠️ Stay tuned for more updates as we refine each chapter. Your feedback drives every patch—keep sharing your experiences!

💬 Join the community on Discord and follow us on Instagram for real-time news.

See you in the shadows.
— Sphereka Studios

Changed files in this update

Depot 3459211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link