🩸 Veil of Sanity - Patch Notes v1.1.1

Greetings, survivors.

We've just rolled out a new patch focusing on gameplay balancing, performance tweaks, and bug fixes across Chapter I: Echoes of the Carnival and Chapter II: Neuromare. Thank you for your continued feedback—keep it coming!

🎪 Chapter I: Echoes of the Carnival

🔧Buffs

Sanity Drain reduced by 3.5%

Stamina Drain reduced by 3.5%

Stamina Regeneration increased by 5%

Monkey Time duration increased by +1 second per iteration

🧨 Nerfs

Balloon Spawn Rate reduced from 25% → 20%

🤡 Clown Speed Adjustments

Walking Speed increased by +5%, +3.5% when enraged

Jogging Speed increased by +5%, +3.5% when enraged

Running Speed increased by +2.5%, +2.5% when enraged

⚙️ Adjustments

Improved clown movement behavior for smoother and more dynamic pathfinding

🧠 Chapter II: Neuromare

🔥 Nerfs

Ash Entity Buff movement speed by 2.5%

🐞 General Bug Fixes

Various stability improvements and minor bug fixes across both chapters

🛠️ Stay tuned for more updates as we refine each chapter. Your feedback drives every patch—keep sharing your experiences!

See you in the shadows.

— Sphereka Studios