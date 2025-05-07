 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18372733 Edited 7 May 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everybody,

I've put back the localization for German, French, and Simplified Chinese. It was done with DeepL without proofreading. I'm not sure about the quality. Unfortunately, the game's text exceeds 215,000 characters, equivalent to a 100–150-page book. Professional translation is currently not feasible.

Bugs fixed:

  • The arena fight description window does not contain the participant count for hybrids.

  • Enemy hybrids without spiny skin get Total Spininess ability in the arena.

  • Juvenile hybrids are occasionally generated without eyes when crossbreeding insects and mammals.

  • The slave warriors are showing "Training skill" stats.

  • Generate enemy hybrids without legs for arena combat.

